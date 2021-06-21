Advertisement

County Constables shut down stash house

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Constable’s arrested several undocumented people.

On Friday morning, the precinct three office received information regarding a stash house in south Laredo.

The Constable’s Office along with DPS joined forces to find the stash house that was hiding 19 people who were said to be in the country illegally.

All were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

