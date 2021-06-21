Advertisement

Dosis Coffee offering refreshments to keep you cool for the summer

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The summer season is in full swing, and what better way to cool off than with an ice cup of joe or you can have a hot one depending on what you prefer.

Dosis Coffee is one of Laredo’s many local coffee shops in the Gateway City.

The small shop started in a mobile bus and was known for setting up shop outside a hotel on Jacaman and Loop 20.

Now the coffee shop has its own little office space where people can grab their coffee as well as other refreshments to keep them cool for the summer.

For more information on the products, they offer you can find them at 7220 A Bob Bullock Loop suite 105.

You can also reach them at 956-267-9121.

