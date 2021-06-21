Advertisement

Fire breaks out at mobile home on Buckeye Dr.

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a south Laredo home over the weekend.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the fire happened on Friday, June 18 at around seven o clock at the 600 block of Buckeye Dr.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home on fire.

Officials were able to put the fires out without incident or injury.

According to the fire department, no one was home during the time of the fire.

The case is being treated as a possible arson case.

