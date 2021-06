LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In honor of Make Music Day, the Laredo Cultural District and the Frontera Beer Garden are inviting you to an evening event.

On Monday they will be hosting a Make Music Festival with performances from various artists.

There will be plenty of live music, vendors, and of course food trucks.

The fun gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Frontera Beer Garden.

