Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a busy week for Texas lawmakers as hundreds of bills passed during the 87th legislative session made their way to the governor’s desk.

Texas will soon see several new laws take effect.

This week alone, Governor Greg Abbott signed 7 gun-related bills into law.

Among those 7 was House Bill 1927, also known as “constitutional carry” which allows Texans 21 and older to carry a handgun without permit or prior training starting September 1st.

Another gun-related legislation classifies firearms and ammunition seller and manufacturers as essential businesses.

Also signed into law, HB 1239 which not only adds a layer of protection to places of worship, but goes into effect immediately.

For example: it bans agencies and officials from issuing orders to close places of worship, like churches, during a disaster.

Abbott has also signed a handful of bills designed to “back the blue.”

House Bill 1900, which was sponsored by Laredo’s Representative Richard Pena Raymond, stops large cities and counties with a over 250,000 resident from defunding police.

If the city cuts police funding, the state is allowed to appropriate a part of the city’s sake tax and use the money to pay DPS expenses.

Many of these newly signed laws come from the impact the pandemic has left in communities, like HB 1423, which requires long-term care facilities to submit to regular inspections and maintain an emergency power source.

Also, after several people were denied information regarding the state of the pandemic at their loved ones’ nursing homes, Senate Bill 930 is set to change that.

The new law which was sponsored by Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini will make this information available to the public.

Texans can expect a majority of these new state laws to take effect on September 1st.

