Advertisement

Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Monday over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat. As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate.

Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who is presiding over the case, last month ordered that the paper ballots be unsealed so the petitioners who filed the lawsuit can inspect and scan them. He had scheduled a meeting with the parties to sort out the logistics of how that review and scanning of paper ballots would proceed.

But before that meeting happened, Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge canceled the logistics meeting, saying those motions needed to be dealt with first and scheduled Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
27-year-old Israel Monsivais-Zeleon, and 43-year-old Mario Alberto Garcia-Almazan
Agents arrest two Paisas Gang members
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Mexico
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Antonio Cruz III
Investigation underway after elderly man dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing...
EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Woman lucky to be alive after large oak falls on car in Atlanta