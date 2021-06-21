‘I Love Laredo’ releases mural map video

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of people who love Laredo are encouraging others to show their love too by taking a picture with a local mural.

Last month, we told about Laredo’s number one fan Big Lou and Gateway City Pride Association President Jorge Quijano’s quest to visit every mural in town.

Their goal is to promote local art and give residents a map of where these murals are at.

Joining them on their journey was District Eight Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa and videographer Thomas.

They along with the City of Laredo encourage the community to show some Laredo pride every Friday on Love Laredo Friday’s and to visit any work of art to show some appreciation.

If you’d like to take a look at the full video, head over to the I Love Laredo Facebook page and click on videos.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.