Laredo group Makes a Difference by spay and neutering cats

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Spay and neutering cats is a priority for many animal groups including here in Laredo.

Best Friends for Life is an all-foster, no-kill rescue group run by volunteers and donations.

The group is on a mission to stop the breeding of stray cats and finding homes for as many as they can.

One program run by the non-profit is called the, “Trap and Return” program or TNR which is trapping the cats, getting them spayed or neutered, and then returning them back to their location.

The program is focusing its efforts on large colonies of cats.

Through a 2018 city ordinance, once a cat has gone through the TNR Program, it will not be picked up by animal control.

Best Friends for Life Volunteer Sonia Camacho says, “So when the cats are returned, they do receive an ear tip on the left ear and that’s to help identify them as a cat that has already been spayed or neutered and with that, once they’re back in their location, the city is not supposed to pick them up the reason being that they’re not causing harm, they’re not going to reproduce anymore.”

To offset the costs, they do ask for a small donation between $30 and $60 per cat.

There are some exceptions to that, with some situations looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Because of that, Best Friends for Life does encourage you to reach out to them for more information or to report large colonies of strays.

You can email them at info@bestfriendsforlife.org or visit their website at www.bestfriendsforlife.org.

