Laredoan moves onto next round in NASA challenge

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredoan Arturo Campos is onto the next round in the NASA “Moonikin” challenge.

Campos was a key player in bringing Apollo 13 home.

Now, he is in the running to have a “Moonikin” named after him for an upcoming mission, known as the NASA Artemis One.

The “Moonikin” is a mannequin that will collect data for NASA.

For more information on how you can vote for Campos click here.

