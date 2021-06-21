Man injured in motorcycle accident on Internatinoal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man in his late 20s is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

The accident was reported on Sunday at around ten o clock at the intersection of International and Quito Loop.

Crews arrived and found a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officials say a 28-year-old man was transported to Doctor’s Hospital in serious condition.

No word on the man’s identity at the moment.

