Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas

REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS . (KGNS) -Authorities in Mexico say gunmen in vehicles opened fire in the City of Reynosa on the U.S. border killing at least 19 people.

Security forces killed four suspects, including one who died near a border bridge.

According to the Tamaulipas State Agency that coordinates security forces.

The attacks began Saturday afternoon in several neighborhoods in eastern Reynosa which borders the Texan city of McAllen.

Authorities did not immediately comment on a possible motive for the attacks in an area where the gulf cartel is active.

