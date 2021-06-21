Advertisement

Police issue vehicle security report cards

Officers issue report cards
Officers issue report cards(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 21, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Crime Prevention efforts were in full force last week as Laredo Police officers were checking to make sure vehicles were locked.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force was out at the Lowe’s Parking lot Thursday checking parked cars and placing vehicle security report cards.

Officers were out and about making sure vehicles were locked, and no valuable items were in plain sight.

If you see a report card on your car, police say not to worry, it’s not a citation, they are just driving to drive down car crime in public places.

