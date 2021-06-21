Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a woman believed to be tied to a theft of a wallet.

The Laredo Police Department posted a picture of the woman who was caught on store security cameras.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this woman you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

