Celebrate Make Music Day with a new tune!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Calling all musicians, Monday Marks Make Music Day, an annual global event that seeks to encourage musicians of all ages and of all genres to play some tunes!

In celebration of the day, the Laredo Cultural District is inviting the community to take part in the musical movement.

Anyone with a musical instrument is invited to join the fun beginning with a mayoral proclamation at 9 a.m. at the Laredo Center for the Arts which will continue at Jarvis Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Laredo Cultural District is co-sponsoring this inaugural event with the City of Laredo, Laredo Center for the Arts and the Pan American Arts complex.

This is the first year Laredo will take part in the event.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.