LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of our local food banks will be offering free meals.

According to the South Texas Food Bank Facebook page, they will be serving up free summer meals for children 18 and younger.

Parents can go with the children from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They can pick up their summer meal at the food bank location which is the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

