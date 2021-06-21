Advertisement

Stay safe during the dog days of summer

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As always, Summer is here and that means some hot temperatures are expected to be in our forecast.

The City of Laredo Fire and Police Departments are asking that you try your best to stay cool as we face record highs.

Outages are not expected but city officials say they have a plan of action just in case that includes opening a cooling shelter.

They recommend you drink plenty of fluids, avoid getting active in the sun, watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

One more tip is not to leave people or pets in a closed car.

