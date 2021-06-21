Teen injured in motorcycle accident on Century Drive
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young man is in serious condition after being involved in an accident in south Laredo.
The incident happened on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Century Drive and Avenida Los Presidentes.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, a pick-up truck collided with a motorcycle, causing a 19-year-old to fall to the streets.
The man was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.
Meanwhile, a man in his 30s refused treatment or transport.
No word on the man’s identity at the moment.
