TxDot launches Talk, Text Crash Campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Last year, one in five crashes in Texas involved driver distraction resulting in 367 deaths and over two thousand injuries, that’s according to TxDOT.

In an effort to reduce those growing statistics, TxDOT is launching its Talk, Text, Crash campaign this week to remind Texans to put down their phones and give their full attention when driving.

TxDOT recommends always giving your attention when getting behind the wheel.

Some of the things you can do to prevent distracted driving are, pull over to the side of the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text, turn off your mobile device or block texts or calls while driving.

Officials say it is best to avoid any distractions when behind the wheel.

