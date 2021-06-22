LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest two child sex offenders within the span of 24 hours.

Agents were patrolling the border northwest of Laredo and arrested a group of 24 individuals.

Record checks revealed that Isidro Efrain Gallardo Rangel, 34 was convicted of indecency with a child in Dallas Texas and Aggravated sexual assault in Bastrop, Texas.

Later that afternoon, agents apprehended half a dozen people attempting to board a train.

Record checks revealed that Oscar Murretla-Gonzalez, 33 was convicted for lewd acts with a child under 14-years-old.

Both Mexican Nationals will be criminally charged for their immigration violations.

