Agents arrest two child sex offenders
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest two child sex offenders within the span of 24 hours.
Agents were patrolling the border northwest of Laredo and arrested a group of 24 individuals.
Record checks revealed that Isidro Efrain Gallardo Rangel, 34 was convicted of indecency with a child in Dallas Texas and Aggravated sexual assault in Bastrop, Texas.
Later that afternoon, agents apprehended half a dozen people attempting to board a train.
Record checks revealed that Oscar Murretla-Gonzalez, 33 was convicted for lewd acts with a child under 14-years-old.
Both Mexican Nationals will be criminally charged for their immigration violations.
