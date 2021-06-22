Border Patrol agents rescue individuals from railcar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol rescues over a dozen undocumented immigrants who were trapped in a grain hopper railcar with no means of escaping.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 22, when agents at the Hebbronville Station searched a train and discovered an unlatched railcar.’

When they searched the train, they found 15 individuals who were believed to be undocumented.

Another individual was arrested as he attempted to hide in another railcar.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were medically evaluated and taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Border Patrol continues to discourage others from crossing illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.