Border Patrol to hold recruitment event at Rock Fitness

The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Border Patrol is inviting fellow gym rats to put their skills to the test during a recruitment event.

The agency says guarding the borders of our nation requires strength from not only your body but also your mind as well.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol will be hosting a recruitment event at Rock Fitness located at 1705 Jacaman Road.

Officials from the agency will be on hand to answer any questions from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on recruitment, you can click here.

