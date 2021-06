LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Should an overuse of power during these extreme temperatures lead to any outages, the city says they have a plan of action.

This includes opening a cooling shelter.

While neither AEP or ERCOT expect this to happen, Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says he’s already been in contact with senior centers across the city to quickly implement the plan.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.