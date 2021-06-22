City shelter to discuss suspension of intaking animals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city and the Laredo Animal Care Services will hold a press conference to discuss the temporary suspension of taking in animals at its facility.

Suspending intake is not only a common practice when shelters are over capacity, but it is recommended to allow the shelter to uphold the basic standards of animal care to avoid mass euthanasia.

The city animal shelter is operating at above capacity with limited staff after shutting down due to the pandemic.

Laredo Animal Care Services is hopeful that this issue will motivate the community to support the shelter by adopting more pets.

The press conference is expected to take place at City Hall chambers this morning at 10 and will be broadcasted on the city’s Facebook page.

