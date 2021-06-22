Council votes to write letter to governor against border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council voted unanimously to write a letter to Governor Greg Abbott opposing his proposed border wall.

They made the vote after over an hour of hearing from constituents on both sides, those who want a wall and those who don’t.

The No Border Wall Coalition says each mile of wall built could fund 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines or a major trauma center, and 2.1 miles of wall could replace the El Metro fleet.

On the other side of the argument, those in favor of a wall argued that illegal immigration is affecting the local education system.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres says that the money the governor would use on the wall could instead go towards improving education.

He also says the wall would negatively impact the city’s relationship with Nuevo Laredo.

”This border barrier will tarnish that relationship that we have. We benefit tremendously from our Mexican nationals from the tourists from Mexico. We would simply send a very negative message to our Mexican neighbors.”

Each councilmember spoke about their constituents’ concerns, most of the council saying they recognize there is a problem, but the wall is not the solution.

Mayor Pete Saenz supports a virtual wall and the federal government sending resources.

One woman who spoke during the public hearing proposed having a referendum for the public to vote on.

For now, city council says they will write to the governor.

