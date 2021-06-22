Advertisement

Council votes to write letter to governor against border wall

File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council voted unanimously to write a letter to Governor Greg Abbott opposing his proposed border wall.

They made the vote after over an hour of hearing from constituents on both sides, those who want a wall and those who don’t.

The No Border Wall Coalition says each mile of wall built could fund 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines or a major trauma center, and 2.1 miles of wall could replace the El Metro fleet.

On the other side of the argument, those in favor of a wall argued that illegal immigration is affecting the local education system.

District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres says that the money the governor would use on the wall could instead go towards improving education.

He also says the wall would negatively impact the city’s relationship with Nuevo Laredo.

”This border barrier will tarnish that relationship that we have. We benefit tremendously from our Mexican nationals from the tourists from Mexico. We would simply send a very negative message to our Mexican neighbors.”

Each councilmember spoke about their constituents’ concerns, most of the council saying they recognize there is a problem, but the wall is not the solution.

Mayor Pete Saenz supports a virtual wall and the federal government sending resources.

One woman who spoke during the public hearing proposed having a referendum for the public to vote on.

For now, city council says they will write to the governor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Teen injured in motorcycle accident on Century Drive
Woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Mexico

Latest News

Laredo native follows dream and goes ‘In the Heights’
Laredo native follows dream and goes ‘In the Heights’
m
U.S. travel restrictions
Border restrictions extended for additional 30 days
Border restrictions extended for additional 30 days
Laredo public libraries offer summer activities
Laredo public libraries offer summer activities