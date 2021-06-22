Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

By CNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Teen injured in motorcycle accident on Century Drive
Woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news...
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools
City plans for possibility of opening cooling shelters
City plans for possibility of opening cooling shelters
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect