Laredo Fire Department speaks on recurring arson investigations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire crews are now investigating another suspected case of arson that happened over the weekend.

Fire crews are now investigating another suspected arson that happened over the weekend which makes more than a dozen cases since January.

Fire crews have extinguished dozens of fires this year alone and 21 of those have resulted to be linked to arson.

There are 17 active cases and 4 have already been resolved, awaiting arrest warrants for the located suspects.

When crews are dispatched to an active fire, once the scene is safe is when arson investigators step in.

“An arson investigator doesn’t just investigate arson, he investigates fires,” said Ricardo Oliva Jr., with the Laredo Police Department. “They will determine whether it was electrical in nature, accidental, where did they come from? Not just arson related but any that needs an investigation.”

Finding the cause of the fire is critical for the homeowner as well.

“Most of the time you have insurance that asks you for cause of fire. Different people of interest that ask what was the cause of fire. Or lets say it was an appliance and you have other entities involved that want to know, ‘was it my appliance?’”

Here in Laredo, there are two arson investigators that are dispatched to scenes.

Most often, vehicles more than structures are burnt as a result of arson.

The Laredo Fire Department says holiday season is when they see an uptick in arson related cases.

This year, there’s a slight increase of cases compared to last year.

Arson is classified as a felony two, punishable between 2 to 20 years.

However, if a person is injured or died due to a fire that’s been ruled arson, the case can be upgraded to a felony one.

