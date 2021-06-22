Advertisement

Laredo public libraries offer summer activities

By Barbara Campos
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo public libraries opened their doors on Monday, and with summer vacations, kids are probably looking for some fun activities.

Now that four public libraries are open after COVID-19, the big message is no matter what kids do or where they go, they hope that the little ones can make reading part of their fun.

Jackie Flores, the children’s librarian at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library, encourages reading to be a daily habit.

For the rest of June, programs will still be virtual. Then coming July, kids six and under can come and join story time Tuesdays at 10: 30 a.m.

Other programs for teens and adults will slowly be available, too.

All events expected to be back in person by August, including free programs for babies, toddlers, pre-teens, teens, and adults.

Anyone any age is welcome to check out a book, you just need a library card.

To get one, all that’s needed is a Texas ID or drivers license.

You can check out 15 books at a time which are due two weeks after that.

A more detailed schedule of days and times can be fund below:

Public libraries opening
Public libraries opening(KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Teen injured in motorcycle accident on Century Drive
Woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Mexico

Latest News

‘I Love Laredo’ releases mural map video
‘I Love Laredo’ releases mural map video
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
South Texas Food Bank
South Texas Food Bank offering free meals
Officers issue report cards
Police issue vehicle security report cards