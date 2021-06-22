Laredo public libraries offer summer activities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo public libraries opened their doors on Monday, and with summer vacations, kids are probably looking for some fun activities.

Now that four public libraries are open after COVID-19, the big message is no matter what kids do or where they go, they hope that the little ones can make reading part of their fun.

Jackie Flores, the children’s librarian at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library, encourages reading to be a daily habit.

For the rest of June, programs will still be virtual. Then coming July, kids six and under can come and join story time Tuesdays at 10: 30 a.m.

Other programs for teens and adults will slowly be available, too.

All events expected to be back in person by August, including free programs for babies, toddlers, pre-teens, teens, and adults.

Anyone any age is welcome to check out a book, you just need a library card.

To get one, all that’s needed is a Texas ID or drivers license.

You can check out 15 books at a time which are due two weeks after that.

A more detailed schedule of days and times can be fund below:

Public libraries opening (KGNS)

