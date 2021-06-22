Advertisement

Law enforcement shuts down five human smuggling attempts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A total of nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody as a result of five different events last week.

Agents with the help of Webb County Constable Precinct three arrested nine undocumented immigrants that were found living in an apartment on Quail Creek Road.

Agents and Laredo Police arrested three more individuals at a motel room on June 16.

Later that evening, agents and DPS Troopers discovered 42 individuals at a motel near Bristol and Mines Road.

During the early morning hours of June 18, county constables, DPS, and border patrol shut down a stash house on Meadow and Market Street and found 19 people living inside.

Lastly, on June 20, agents found another 19 undocumented immigrants that were living inside a home on Lyon Street.

Border Patrol agents continue to remain vigilant in their work to help protect our border.

