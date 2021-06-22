Advertisement

Man charged for allegedly stalking ex

Eduardo Benavides, age 39
Eduardo Benavides, age 39(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges, including stalking for allegedly placing a tracking device under the vehicle of an ex partner.

Eduardo Benavides, age 39, was arrested by police on Monday.

The case unfolded last October when police got a call from someone saying a GPS tracking device was under their vehicle.

The victim suspected it was his ex, identified as Benavides.

The victim told police Benavides had allegedly placed a tracking device in his vehicle before.

Through the investigation, Benavides was identified as the suspect and the case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where warrants were approved for his arrest.

He was charged with stalking and unauthorized installation of tracking device.

