Man wanted for indecency with a child

36-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.
36-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.

He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 200 pounds, and is roughly five feet, four inches.

His last known address is 1900 Green Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

