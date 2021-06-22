Advertisement

Nebraska Governor to send troopers southern border

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation’s border with Mexico.

Ricketts has criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to border security and several other policies, but he said the help is being provided to Texas under a preexisting agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies.

Nebraska’s announcement came several days after Florida officials said they would also send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona.

Ricketts says the troopers will spend up to 16 days helping the Texas Department of Public Safety, but didn’t say how the deployment would be funded.

