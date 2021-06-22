Advertisement

Nixon team wins Texas UIL Robotics Championship

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of young Robotniks competed in a state competition and came out on top.

The Nixon High School Light Horse Robotics Team took part in the Texas State UIL Robotics Competition last week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The team competed against 29 teams in the 5A and 6A division and after a day of competition, they won all 11 of their matches with a score of 376, which was the highest score of the day!

The Light Horse Robotic Team is sponsored by Chuck Gonzalez and consists of four members. They are Jason Gamez, Jessie Bryand, Daniella Caballero, and Isaias Rosales.

Congratulations to all these students on a job well done.

