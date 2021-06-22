Praying for rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Looks like we’re getting a slight relief in temperatures, thanks to the possibility of rain, but it’s still going to be a hot one!

On Tuesday, we will start in the upper 70s and possibly even low 80s. Things will warm up to a high of 95 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain all throughout the day that will bring high humidity.

The triple digits will return on Wednesday, as we expect a high of 102 degrees and then not much is going to change from here on out.

On Thursday and Friday, we’re expecting a high of 104 for both days.

Now on Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 102 degrees with little to no cloud coverage, just clear sunny skies.

Then next week, we start Sunday and Monday in the upper 90s with a slight chance of rain.

