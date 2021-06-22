Protesters outside City Hall demand firing of animal shelter director

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In response to that press conference, a group of protesters gathered outside City Hall.

“Fire, not demoted!”

That’s what a group of protesters chanted outside City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

About 15 people were advocating for animal rights and fighting against animal abuse.

Signs that said “save animals from cruelty” and “save a cat, save a life, save animals.”

Another sign said “fire Karina Elizondo.”

This comes after the city held a press conference announcing the demotion of Elizondo, who was the interim director of animal care services.

Allegations of animal abuse and neglect at the Laredo Animal Shelter prompted an investigation.

For now, Elizondo was demoted to operations manager during the investigation, but again, protesters are calling for her termination.

KGNS reached out to the city for an additional response to the protest.

A city spokesperson said they will not be issuing any other statements on the issue.

Tune in at KGNS News at Ten to hear from some of the protesters and what their proposed solution is.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.