UISD to honor Bobby Santos with brunch and drive-thru parade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is celebrating Superintendent Bobby Santos with a special brunch and drive-thru parade.

Santos’ last day with the school district is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 30 and David Gonzalez will take his place.

Santos has been in charge of the district since 2005 and is the longest-tenured superintendent.

The Brunch will take place at 9 a.m. at the Roberto J Santos Elementary Gymnasium which is located at 4201 Champions Way.

Meanwhile, drive thru parade will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.