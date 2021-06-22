Advertisement

UISD to honor Bobby Santos with brunch and drive-thru parade

File photo: UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
File photo: UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is celebrating Superintendent Bobby Santos with a special brunch and drive-thru parade.

Santos’ last day with the school district is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 30 and David Gonzalez will take his place.

Santos has been in charge of the district since 2005 and is the longest-tenured superintendent.

The Brunch will take place at 9 a.m. at the Roberto J Santos Elementary Gymnasium which is located at 4201 Champions Way.

Meanwhile, drive thru parade will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
Governor Abbott signs new state bills into law
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Teen injured in motorcycle accident on Century Drive
Woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Internatinoal

Latest News

New city fleet building
New city fleet building opens
Tuesday morning forecast
Tuesday morning forecast
Webb County Jail passes inspection
Webb County Jail passes state inspection
County jail passes state inspection
Webb County Jail passes state inspection