Webb County Jail passes state inspection

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Jail has passed inspection with flying colors for the 13th consecutive year.

The unannounced meticulous inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards started on Thursday and ended on Friday.

No deficiencies were found in the areas inspected ranging from health and safety, building maintenance, life safety equipment and procedures, the inmate to guard ratio, and kitchen compliance.

Immediately after taking office in 2009, Sheriff Cuellar made it a top priority to ensure the safety of personnel, inmates, and visitors.

Sheriff Cuellar says he is proud of the hard-working men and women that are working at the sheriff’s office.

