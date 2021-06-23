Advertisement

Alamo Drafthouse delays re-opening in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Some sad news for cinema lovers.

The Alamo Drafthouse has decided to delay its re-opening in Laredo for an additional month.

According to the theater chain’s website, the Laredo location will open on Friday, August 13.

Initially, it was set to open in July; however, due to the continuation of dual movie releases, the company decided to hold off on opening its doors.

Fortunately, theatergoers can still go to Cinemark at the mall or Hollywood Theaters on Jacaman.

