Avril Lavigne teams up with Sk8er Boi for Tik Tok debut

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Avril Lavigne has joined forces with a true “Sk8er Boi” legend to mark her TikTok debut.

In a video posted to her social media page, the Canadian singer is lip-syncing her way through the 2002 hit.

Set against a sunny beach backdrop, Lavigne is dressed in black shorts and a t-shirt, complete with a red and blue striped tie.

As the song gets to the chorus, the camera shifts from Lavigne to professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, now wearing the tie, as he performs stunts on a beachfront ramp.

It doesn’t get any more 2000′s than that!

