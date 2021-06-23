Brain injury survivor receives white coat at LMC ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Medical Center welcomed the fourth class of resident physicians on Wednesday morning.

The new doctors included 10 in family medicine and 8 in internal medicine.

The White Coat Ceremony is a tradition that started in 2018 when the hospital began in hopes of “making their own physicians.”

One by one, these doctors are given their white coats. They signify the beginning of their practice in the field.

“Well, it’s about time,” said Doctor Hannah Morales, medical student graduate. “I’m excited to get on this next point in my journey.”

Getting there took longer for Hannah. While attending medical school in Kentucky, she had two bicycle accidents.

She’s now a traumatic brain injury survivor.

“I had to repeat some classes my first year of medical school, and then as I was finishing up in my last semester, I had to prolong while I was in the hospital recovering.”

Wednesday morning, Laredo Medical Center welcomed 18 resident physicians, 3 being Laredoans.

“That was the whole purpose of the program when we started, to bring Laredoans home and have them stay, hopefully,” said Jorge Leal, LMC chief executive.

For 3 years, these residents will be working alongside other doctors, getting the experience to become independent physicians.

“What we’re doing again is growing our own so we can have more and more medical residents and doctors be a part of our community, and that’s the whole point of why we did this and it’s to bring home doctors and serve others.”

Out of 1,600 applicants, Hannah was one of the 8 chosen for family medicine.

Her two accidents left her with 11 broken bones, undergoing 9 surgeries.

But as both a patient and a provider, she needed to make this moment happen.

“I felt like I didn’t have an option,” said Hannah. “I studied for it and I wanted to get here and I wanted to work at it till I got here.”

These new residents will join the current 30 residents for the 2021 to 2022 year with a total of 48 residents being enrolled.

Out of the class that just finished their residency last week, 4 of those physicians will be staying in our community.

