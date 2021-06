LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A pair of local YouTube influencers will be joining Ruben Villarreal on Wednesday on the Digital News Desk!

Tune in at 10 a.m. to catch Jonathan Scott and Haydee Mercado, known as the Anxiety Couple.

You can find the Digital News Desk here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.