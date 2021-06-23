City recognizes volleyball team and two Laredoans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo recognized two Laredoans who were recently appointed to a state commission as well as a volleyball team.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the city recognized the Heat Volleyball Academy 14U Volleyball club teams as they both earned bids to compete in the 2021 Volleyball girls Jr. National Championships in Las Vegas.

The mayor wished them luck as they will represent the team this weekend.

Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr. recognized Anna B Galo for her reappointment to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission by Governor Abbott.

And Laredo Police Department assistant Chief Miguel Rodriguez Jr. was recognized for his appointment as chairman of the Texas motor vehicle crime prevention authority by the governor as well.

Congratulations to all on a job well done!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.