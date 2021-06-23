Advertisement

Dog park to be named after Sergeant Denzo, K-9 officer

Sergeant Denzo, K-9 officer
Sergeant Denzo, K-9 officer(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local K-9′s legacy will be honored in a special way.

On Monday night, the Laredo city council agreed to name the dog park inside Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park after Sergeant Denzo.

Denzo, who recently passed away, was a member of the Webb County Sheriff’s canine unit.

He also previously served overseas in the United States Army bomb squad for two tours.

Now that council has approved the naming, a ceremony will follow very soon.

