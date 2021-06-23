Advertisement

Harry Potter night coming to Book Market at the Outlet Shoppes

The themed night is only one out of many events happening this week
By Max Fernandez
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Book Market located at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is hosting several events this week.

This includes a Harry Potter Night on Thursday, June 24th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Learn how to make wands, come in your best Harry Potter costume, and come up with your best potions!

Also planned is a book drive for Bethany House. Those interested can buy or donate any book in the store to give toward the initiative.

We welcomed Ms. Melissa Perez to talk about this week’s events.

You can find the Book Market at 1600 Water Street Suite A250.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Benavides, age 39
Man charged for allegedly stalking ex
Nineteen people killed in Reynosa
Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
36-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
City shelter temporarily suspends intake of animals

Latest News

New suspect in Austin shooting
New suspect in Austin Shooting
Six month old succumbs to injuries
Six-month-old child involved in Loop 20 accident succumbs to injuries
File photo: Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso
Laredo Medical Center Resident Physician Program
LMC Resident Physician Program achieves Milestone with First Graduating Class