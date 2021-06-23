Harry Potter night coming to Book Market at the Outlet Shoppes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Book Market located at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is hosting several events this week.

This includes a Harry Potter Night on Thursday, June 24th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Learn how to make wands, come in your best Harry Potter costume, and come up with your best potions!

Also planned is a book drive for Bethany House. Those interested can buy or donate any book in the store to give toward the initiative.

We welcomed Ms. Melissa Perez to talk about this week’s events.

You can find the Book Market at 1600 Water Street Suite A250.

