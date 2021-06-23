Laredo libraries re-open after a year of closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For all you book lovers out there, the city is happy to announce that the public libraries are now open and ready to enjoy.

After a year-long closure, it’s back to the books for many Laredoans ready to dive into a new world at their favorite spot in town: the library.

Borchers Elementary School third grader Katie Duncan tells us she loves spending summers at the library and is absolutely happy to be back.

When we caught up with her, she was on the hunt for a book that can match her level, saying, “It’s because now that my level is higher in AR. I have to find higher books so I started by reading the first one online and they’re very exciting.”

This is the second day the library has been open since the pandemic hit.

During that time, Library Director Maria Soliz said they had to make some adjustments.

She says, ”We had to change the way that we were providing service but within a week we were up and running and providing service either via curbside or virtually. We were still here taking phone calls, answering questions, so we never stopped.”

While doors are open for people to visit in person, Soliz says they will be keeping a few things implemented during COVID.

”We are going to keep curbside, where we deliver the books to a patron, it is kind of labor intensive so we are kind of waiting and seeing if it’s still a service we can provide. We’d like to keep maybe some of our virtual programs,” she said.

Soliz says she and library staff are eager to welcome the community back.

Only four of the five libraries are officially open.

Bruni Plaza Library on San Bernardo is the one branch that will remain closed.

