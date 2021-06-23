LMC Resident Physician Program achieves Milestone with First Graduating Class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residence programs celebrated a major milestone over the weekend as the first resident of physicians took part in a commencement ceremony.

The ceremony, which was held at the Laredo Country Club, recognized 16 graduating resident physicians, including seven in the Family Medicine program and nine in the Internal Medicine program.

In 2018, Laredo Medical Center became the first clinical campus for the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) School of Osteopathic Medicine of San Antonio and Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Research.

The first cohort of residents in Family and Internal Medicine specialties began their three-year residencies at LMC and its outpatient residency site, Gateway Community Health Center.

Residencies are where medical school graduates hone their skills to be independent physicians in a hospital or outpatient office setting. In order to practice, medical school graduates must complete residency training in a specific specialty.

Laredo Medical Center has welcomed subsequent cohorts of resident physicians annually since then, with its fourth cohort set to come aboard on June 23.

The new residents will join the current residents for the 2021-2022 year with a total of 48 residents being enrolled in the graduate medical education programs.

The awards were given as follows:

Family Medicine Resident Leadership Award- Rachael Murphy, DO, and Christopher Tchou

Internal Medicine Resident Leadership Award- Armando Cardenas, MD, and Syed Zaidi,

Teacher of the Year for Family Medicine- Enrique Garcia, MD; and

Teacher of the Year for Internal Medicine- Mery Cortes-Bergoderi, MD.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.