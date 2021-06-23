National Guard to give out vaccines at TAMIU

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU and the National Guard are working together to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in town.

Vaccines will be given every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants must be 12 years or older.

All three vaccines will be available, however the Moderna vaccine will be administered on July 30th and August 20th from 4:30 in the afternoon until 5:30 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made with Curative online. (https://curative.com/sites/29348%20)

For more about TAMIU’s on-campus vaccination schedule, please visit https://www.tamiu.edu/health/covid-19-reporting.shtml

Additionally, TAMIU Summer and Fall 2021 Registration is now underway. For detailed registration information, visit: https://go.tamiu.edu/registration21

