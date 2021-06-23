New group forms to represent Laredo veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Eleven veteran groups are coming together as one to represent the veterans in our community.

The newly-formed Veteran’s Affairs Committee held its first meeting on Wednesday at City Hall chambers.

It met to discuss several action items, like electing officers and setting up guidelines.

The group hopes to have a stronger voice and get things done.

“We’ve had this in the past before. The county at one time was going to have a veteran’s village,” Roque Vela. “It never happened. We need to work as one group not as three different groups to bring that concept and be able to take care of the homeless veterans that we have.”

The group will meet the second Tuesday of every month at City Hall.

All are welcomed to attend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.