New suspect in Austin Shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities in Austin are looking for a new suspect in the June 12th mass shooting.

Meanwhile, the district attorney says he is dropping charges against two other suspects.

The shooting left one person dead and 13 others wounded.

Police issued a warrant Monday for a 19-year-old man who’s still at large.

Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon, “Last night, a third warrant for the shooting incident has been issued for De’Ondre Jermirris White. He is a black male born on January 23rd, 2002. This warrant is for murder with a bond of $1 million. Our investigation has revealed that White is responsible for the murder of Mr. Douglas Kantor, as well as shooting many, if not all of our shooting victims.”

Authorities say White should be considered armed and dangerous.

Interim Chief Chacon says the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between two groups from Killeen, a city north of Austin, that started days earlier.

The DA says a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested last week, but their charges have been dropped.

However, authorities say both were involved in the incident and could face other charges.

