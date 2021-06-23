Teen in motorcycle accident recovering in San Antonio

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

According to a family member, the teen was identified as David Perez who was riding his bike along Century Drive Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Perez sustained several cuts and bruises and even a broken leg.

His family says that he has a very low blood count and he needs to have several other surgeries.

David’s Mother San Juanita Trevino is sharing her son’s story in hopes that drivers learn to be vigilant when on the roads.

Trevino says, “People need to watch out for motorcycles, these motorcycles are out there and they could be following the rules, wearing their helmets, their gear, but if you don’t watch out for them, they will have all the impact on their bodies.”

During this time, the family is humbly asking for the community’s help with any monetary donations.

If you would like to make a donation you can head on over to their GoFundMe page.

