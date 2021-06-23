Two people arrested after allegedly injuring baby

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are arrested after a baby is taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Ricardo De Hoyos and Alejandra Tovar are those people in question.

This all started back in November when police got a call of an injured person at a home on Noel Lane.

Tovar told the officer that the baby had been crying and she had told De Hoyos to get the child while she prepared a bottle.

They were then reportedly shocked to see the boy’s arm looked “flimsy.”

The officer also noticed signs of intoxication on De Hoyos.

The child was taken to the hospital where an x-ray showed a broken arm as well as bruises to the child’s chest between four to five days old.

Both De Hoyos and Tovar have been arrested and are charged with injury to a child.

